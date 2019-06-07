Eastbourne man given prison sentence for stealing meat

An Eastbourne man has been given a prison sentence for two offences of stealing meat from local shops according to a court document.

Matthew Clarke, 34, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing meat, worth £28, from Lidl in Seaside Road, Eastbourne on March 14.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £90, from Co-op in Eastbourne, on March 12.

He was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison.

