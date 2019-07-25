Eastbourne man had hunting knife in public place

An Eastbourne man has narrowly escaped a prison sentence after being caught with a knife in a public place according to a court document.

Levi Allen, 28, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a hunting knife in a public place at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on June 21. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for sentence was that it involved a knife crime in a public place and because of previous convictions. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

