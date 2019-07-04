Eastbourne man threatened to petrol bomb Seaside Road Tesco

An Eastbourne man threatened to fire bomb the Tesco store he had stolen cider from according to a court document.

Lee Higgs, 37, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to threatening to petrol bomb the Tesco store at Seaside Road, on May 18.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing food items and cider, worth £7.75, from the store on the same date.

The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

