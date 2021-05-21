Equipment damaged at Battle recreation ground

Some of the damage left at Battle Recreation Ground SUS-210519-123808001

The town council said the incident happened over the weekend and added there had been a number of cases of vandalism in Battle over recent weeks.

A council spokesman said: “Over the course of the weekend there has been a considerable amount of criminal damage to council property at Battle Rec. The police have been notified and we ask that anyone who has any information or eye-witnesses to get in touch.

“Extensive damage was done to the fence surrounding the children’s play area and the new sign for the Cycle Skills Area.

“The council will incur a significant cost to repair these items which will ultimately affect expenditure on other items and would appreciate support in finding those responsible for the damage.

“In recent weeks there have been a number of incidents involving vandalism, including bins being set on fire and graffiti on children’s play equipment.

“The police have increased their patrols in the area but we would appreciate that residents report anything suspicious to the police or a council officer, if during office hours.”