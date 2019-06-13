Equipment worth more than £30,000 stolen from Catsfield farm

Pieces of equipment worth more than £30,000 in total have been stolen from a farm in Catsfield, according to the Sussex Countrywatch Newsletter.

Thieves entered the farm in Henley Down, Catsfield, and stole items including a yellow and green John Deere 3038E tractor, a green 1.5 Tonne Wessex trailer full of logs, a red Countax ride on mower and a Steele chainsaw.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 0365 of 08/06.

