Fight between teenagers breaks out on bus from Bexhill to Hastings

Police are investigating reports of an altercation on a bus from Bexhill to Hastings, which then continued into Hastings town centre.

Officers received reports of a fight between teenagers on the 98 bus on the afternoon of Tuesday (January 28).

The fight was broken up, according to police, and the bus continued to Hastings station, where those involved in the incident got off around 4.15pm.

It is then reported a further altercation took place near to the Sainsbury’s Local shop in Station Approach, police added.

Anyone who witnessed either incident is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1230 of 28/01.