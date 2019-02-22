Firefighters battle house fire in Rye

Firefighters battled a house fire in Rye during the early hours of this morning (February 22).

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews were called to a house in Shadwell Way, near Rye Harbour, at 12.49am.

Fire engine

Five pumps were deployed, said the spokesman, along with five breathing apparatus and an aerial platform.

Crews left the scene at 4.50am but the fire has not been officially confirmed as stopped and remains under observation, said the spokesman.

The cause and extent of the fire is still under investigation, but the spokesman said no injuries had been reported.