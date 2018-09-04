Former St Leonards taxi driver accused of historic abuse of two young girls

A St Leonards man subjected two girls to terrible abuse and boasted about it while he was employed as a taxi driver, a court heard.

Harry Miah is accused of abusing two girls over a number of years, as well as inviting another man to rape one of them.

Some of Miah’s abuse took place in his taxi car, Hove Crown Court heard yesterday.

Miah, 52, of The Colonnade in St Leonards, faces 11 charges including rape, all historic.

Shane Lynskey, 48, of Alma Terrace in St Leonards, faces a single historic charge of rape.

Opening the case, prosecutor Francesca Levett said: “One girl was worried something bad would happen to her if she did not go along.

“[The other] was worried that she would not be believed.”

She told the jury about one instance where Miah allegedly drove one of the girls in his taxi out to an area west of Rye.

“The taxi driver wanted to film the girl and Shane Lynskey having sex.

“It occurred in a remote area that Harry Miah had specifically driven to.”

It is at this time that Lynskey is accused of raping the girl.

“It was quite obvious that she was a schoolgirl. She clearly was not consenting,” the prosecutor said.

Miss Levett told the jury that Miah did not engage in this specific instance of sexual assault himself.

However she said that he had ‘actively encouraged’ Lynskey, and was as such ‘equally guilty of rape’.

As well as this incident, Miah is accused of ten other counts of sexual activity with a child, including one of attempted rape.

The prosecutor told the court how Miah even boasted to each girl that he had abused the other, though they never knew each other.

She added: “Therefore both of these young ladies have unknowingly supported the allegations made by the other despite never knowing each other.”

Both men deny all charges against them.

The trial continues.