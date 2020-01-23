Four arrested after ‘suspect’ car stopped in St Leonards

Four people have been arrested after a ‘suspect’ car was stopped in St Leonards, according to police.

A police spokesman said officers from the Hastings Police prevention team spotted the car in Sea Road, on Tuesday afternoon (January 21).

They said they noticed an occupant hiding an item within the vehicle as they approached.

A check revealed it to be a quantity of suspected heroin and crack cocaine, according to police, and driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The driver was also arrested on suspicion of having no licence, insurance or MoT certificate.

A police spokesman said the incident led to a flat being forcibly entered and searched at Marina, St Leonards, where another two men were found with some 200 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, drugs paraphernalia and a combat knife.

Both were arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply, police added.

A police spokesman said: “A 48-year-old man from Bexhill-on-Sea and a 55-year-old man from St Leonards-on-Sea have been released under investigation, and an 18-year-old man from Hackney, London, and a 19-year-old man, from Southall, London, have both been bailed while enquiries continue.”