Four men arrested after police pursuit through St Leonards

Police have arrested four men in connection to a road rage incident in St Leonards.

Officers received a call at 12.26pm on Sunday (February 3) to report a verbal altercation between the occupants of a car and a pick-up truck in Gresham Way, St Leonards.

The report described, what was believed to be, a gun being pointed out of the car’s windows.

Officers, assisted by the police helicopter, pursued the car and conducted a controlled stop in Combe Valley Way, Bexhill.

Three 25-year-old men, two from St Leonards and one from Bexhill, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

A 22-year-old man from St Leonards was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and possession of a class B drug.

All four have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Read more:

Arrests after three Hastings drug raids

Twelve times the bomb disposal squad was called out in Sussex

Hastings woman was more than twice drink-drive limit