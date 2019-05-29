Four teenagers arrested after St Leonards flats damaged

Four arrests have been made after police investigated reports of intruders at two flats in St Leonards.

At 2pm on Wednesday, May 22, officers went to the two adjacent unoccupied flats above the One Stop shop in Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, at the junction with Rochester Road, after reports of youths causing damage, police said.

Extensive damage had been caused to furniture, walls and windows. The area was searched but no trace was found of the youths, according to police.

However, at about the same time on the following day, Thursday (May 23) people saw youths entering the flats where damage was being caused.

Police said officers searched the area and with the assistance of police CCTV arrested four boys, three aged 14 and one aged 15, in a nearby street on suspicion of burglary and criminal damage.

A police spokesman said outside the flats officers found three smashed seagull eggs and the four youths were also arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

After being interviewed they were released on police bail until June 18 while enquiries continue.

