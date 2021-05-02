Girls, 13 and 14, arrested after Sussex Police officer assaulted

Just before 10.30pm on Saturday (1 May) officers responded to reports of criminal damage being caused at a communal block of flats in Sussex Road, Haywards Heath said police.

The group attempted to disperse from the area but officers were able to locate four people.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers engaged in communication with the group before they allegedly became both verbally and physically aggressive towards the offices on scene. One of the women is alleged to have punched an officer in the back of the head before biting the same officer’s hand.”

Police

Faith Filmer-Sankewy, 18, of Leylands Road, Burgess Hill was arrested and later charged with causing actual bodily harm and the assault by beating of an emergency worker, said police. She will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 17 May.

The spokeswoman added: “A 13, 14 and 17-year-old girl from Haywards Heath were arrested on suspicion of obstructing or resisting a constable in execution of duty. The 13 and 14-year-old were also arrested on suspicion of assault by beating of an emergency worker. They have all been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.”

Chief Superintendent Nick May added: “Working for the police can be a dangerous and unpredictable job and every day our brave officers and staff work hard, often in difficult and challenging circumstances, to keep people safe.