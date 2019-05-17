Hastings and Bexhill drug dealers caught after ‘strong smell of cannabis’ wafts from car

Two drug dealers from Hastings and Bexhill have been convicted and sentenced to two years and ten months in prison, police confirmed.

Lucciano Cassini, 29, unemployed, of Cambridge Road, Hastings, and Federico del Gaudio, 30, unemployed, of Devonshire Road, Bexhill, were each sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, May 3, police said.

Federico del Gaudio and Lucciano Cassini. Photo: Sussex Police

They had previously pleaded guilty to possessing class A cocaine and class B cannabis with intent to supply, according to police.

Judge David Rennie made an order for the drugs to be destroyed.

He also made an order under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 for £12,036 found hidden in a flat in Holmesdale Gardens to be confiscated, police said.

‘A strong smell’

The pair were arrested after patrolling officers PC David Mendes and PC Lee Sumner stopped a suspicious car in Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, during the early hours of Thursday, November 22, last year, police said.

A spokesman said of the officers: “Their feeling that there was something not quite right about the silver Hyundai hatchback and the two men inside was instantly confirmed when a strong smell of cannabis wafted from the interior.”

This led to the discovery of several large bags of herbal cannabis concealed in the boot, according to the spokesman.

Further searches of the car, suspects and the flat to which they had access in Holmesdale Gardens turned up various quantities of cocaine, including some in measured wraps, police said.

An investigation led by Detective Constable Mitchell Humby followed and a compelling case was placed before the courts, ultimately leading to their conviction.

