Hastings assault leaves man with broken jaw

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were assaulted in Hastings town centre.

The men were attacked by a group of people around 11.30pm on Friday (February 14), near to the Millets store in Wellington Place.

Sussex Police

Police said one of the victims was left with a broken jaw requiring surgery.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to speak to any witnesses, particularly a couple who had been talking to the two men before the incident and who stopped to help after the assault.

Any witnesses or anyone with any further information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 70 of 15/02.