Hastings assault leaves man with serious facial injuries
A man suffered serious facial injuries during a fight in Hastings town centre.
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 1:55 pm
Police said officers were called to reports of a fight outside Sweet Selection, Robertson Street, around 3am on Sunday, May 30.
One man suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said it is thought three other men were involved in the altercation, and a black Mercedes was seen to leave the scene shortly afterwards.
Officers investigating the matter are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any other information.
Contact can be made online or by calling 101 quoting serial 214 of 30/05.