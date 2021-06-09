Hastings assault leaves man with serious facial injuries

Police said officers were called to reports of a fight outside Sweet Selection, Robertson Street, around 3am on Sunday, May 30.

One man suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said it is thought three other men were involved in the altercation, and a black Mercedes was seen to leave the scene shortly afterwards.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the Hastings assault

Officers investigating the matter are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have any other information.