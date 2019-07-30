Hastings drink driver failed to stop after accident which damaged property

A drink driver who failed to stop after an accident which caused damage has been banned from the road according to a court document.

Joseph Winborn, 28, of Ghyllside Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf on the junction of Frederick Road and The Ridge, at Hastings on April 13, while over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 58 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop following an accident in which damage was caused to a property on the same date.

He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 16 months. He was ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

