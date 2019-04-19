Hastings Magistrates Court results from April 1 - April 3

These are results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court, covering Hastings, Bexhill and Rye and Battle from April to April 3.

April 1:

Kreem Howard, 22, of Whitworth Road, Greenwich, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Chevrolet car at Hastings on January 23 while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

April 2:

William Surrey, 51, of Oakfield Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Cambridge Road, Hastings, on January 5 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 40 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a community order, fined him £150 and banned him from driving for 38 months. He was ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.

April 3:

Christina Harrington, 45, of Southwater Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on November 28 with cannabis in her blood stream. She was fined £188 and banned from driving for one year.

Nikki Oglethorpe, 34, of Robert Tressell Close, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Battle Road, St Leonards, on October 20 last year, with cocaine in her blood stream. She was fined £200 and banned from driving for 22 months.