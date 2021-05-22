Hastings man assaulted by group of men in ‘unexplained attack’

A force spokesman said at about 8.20pm on Sunday, May 16, the 20-year-old victim was attacked in Bembrook Road Hastings, by about four men.

He sustained minor injuries which did not require medical treatment, police said.

Detective Constable Mitchell Humby of Hastings CID said; “The exact motive for this attack is unknown at present, although it is an isolated incident and there is nothing to suggest there is any wider threat to the public.

“We would like to speak to anyone who lives in the Bembrook Road/Croft Road area or who was there that evening and may have witnessed the assault or a group of men chasing after someone.

“We are also particularly interested into speaking to anyone who may have seen a white car or possibly a small van driving suspiciously around the same time and location.

“If you can help in any way, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1168 of 16/05.”