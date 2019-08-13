Hastings man caused £1,000 damage to local church in religiously aggravated incident

A local man daubed a St Leonards church with graffiti causing £1,000 damage according to a court document.

Roan Gardner, 31, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £1,000 damage, with graffiti to a wall and board, at St John’s Church, Hastings, between December 14 and January 9, which was religiously aggravated.

He also pleaded guilty to causing £570 damage, with graffiti, to a board belonging to Hastings Borough Council, during the same time period.

He was ordered to pay £300 compensation for each offence.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 days unpaid work.

