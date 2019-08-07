Hastings man entered flat with intent to steal

A local man has narrowly avoided a prison sentence after entering a flat in St Leonards with intent to steal according to a court document.

Zac Cornwall, 28, of Blackman Avenue, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to entering, as a trespasser, a flat in Stockleigh Road, St Leonards, on April 14, with intent to steal.

He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating at St Leonards on the same date.

The court sentenced him to six months in prison suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

