Hastings man guilty of harassing a woman

A local man has been ordered to do unpaid work after sending a woman abusive messages and standing outside her house according to a court document.

Jason Holman, 42, of Pevensey Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman by sending her numerous abusive text messages and standing at a bus stop outside her house, in order to watch her and the activity in her home.

The offences took place at St Leonards between January 12 and January 13.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

