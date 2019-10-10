Hastings man guilty of stalking woman at her place of work

A Hastings man has been sentenced for stalking by turning up at a woman’s place of work according to a court document.

Daniel Brooker, 26, of Portland Steps, Hastings, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman, in that he contacted her and arrived at her workplace unwanted.

The offence took place at Eastbourne, between August 25 and September 2.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

