Hastings man jailed after stabbing in Priory Meadow

A Hastings man has been jailed after another man was stabbed in Hastings town centre.

A 32-year-old man was attacked and stabbed in the Priory Meadow shopping centre on Saturday, October 12, 2019, according to police.

Police

On Monday (March 2), Nathan Stephen Prentice, 37, pleaded guilty to affray at Lewes Crown Court and was jailed for three months, according to a Lewes Crown Court spokesman.

The bricklayer, of Nelson Road, Hastings, pleaded not guilty to charges of wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a flick knife.

Lewes Crown Court said the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) offered no evidence on those charges before Prentice was jailed.

Sussex Police and the CPS have been approached for comment.

Prentice had been due to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court on April 6 before changing his plea.

On October 12, the 32-year-old victim went to hospital with head injuries which were described as ‘not life-threatening’.

Inspector Olivia Carroll, of the Hastings prevention team, said it was an ‘isolated incident involving a number of people possibly known to each other’.