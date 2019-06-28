Hastings man jailed after stealing from police officers

A local man has been jailed after stealing items belonging to police officers according to a court document.

Ryan Etherton, 42, of Willingdon Way, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing various items belonging to police officers and Sussex Police.

The offence took place at Hastings on March 1.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that he was in breach of a criminal behaviour order, his previous record and that the offence was committed so soon following release from a period of imprisonment.

