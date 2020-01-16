Hastings man jailed for child sex offence

A Hastings man who was reported to police by an online child protection organisation has been jailed for a child sex offence.

Jason Tilbury, 50, of Crowborough Road, Hastings, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on January 14, where he pleaded guilty to arranging and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, Teesside Crown Court has confirmed.

Jason Tilbury. Picture supplied by Northumbria Police

A spokesman said Tilbury was given a 27-month prison sentence.

He was also given a sexual harm prevention order for ten years, and was placed on the sex offenders register for ten years, the Teesside Crown Court spokesman added.

Durham Police said they were made aware of the incident by Dark Justice – an online child protection organisation based in Newcastle.

A charge of assault by beating remained on file, according to Teesside Crown Court, with no action proceeded with.

A Durham Constabulary spokeswoman said: “We were initially informed of this case by Dark Justice. We have since carried out a full investigation using both the information provided to us by the group, and information gathered through enquiries by detectives, which has resulted in the court hearing.”