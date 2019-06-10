Hastings man made hundreds of indecent images of children

A local man made hundreds of indecent images of children, some of which were in the most serious category, according to a court document.

Trevor Smith, 64, of St Saviours Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to making 12 Category A indecent images of children. He also indicated guilty pleas of making 22 Category B and 404 Category C indecent images of children. The offences took place at St Leonards between January 1, 2017 and June 1, 2018.

He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of 1,357 prohibited images of children. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on bail with conditions that included prohibiting him from possessing a computer or any device that can access the internet.

See also: Couples can now hold wedding celebrations in iconic Hastings cinema Bexhill man guilty of having extreme pornographic images involving animals