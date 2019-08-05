Hastings man narrowly escapes jail after shouting abuse in front of child

A local man has narrowly avoided a prison sentence for breaking a restraining order by shouting abuse, according to a court document.

Jamie Wickens, 43, of Eisenhower Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by shouting abuse at someone. The offence took place at St Leonards on May 19.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the severity of the offence when a child was present.

The court also made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

