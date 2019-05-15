Hastings man sent to prison for handling stolen computer

A local man has been given a prison sentence for handling a stolen computer according to a court document.

Declan Begley, 37, of Crowborough Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to disposing of a stolen lap-top computer worth £700. The offence took place at St Leonards on April 3. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison. Magistrates said the sentence was due to ‘the seriousness of the offence and his previous record of offending’.

See also: Arsenal legend visits Hastings school

See also: Cat killer strikes in Bexhill