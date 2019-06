John Kelly, 59, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally touching a woman in a sexual way when she did not consent according to a court document.

The offence took place at St Leonards on April 21. The court made a community order and issued a restraining order.

They ordered him to pay the victim £50 in compensation.

