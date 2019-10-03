Hastings man was twice over drink drive limit on Combe Valley Way

A local man has been banned from the road and ordered to carry out unpaid work for drink driving according to a court document,

Benjamin Barton, 25, of Plough Lane, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving on Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, on August 22, while more than twice over the drink drive limit.

He gave a breath alcohol reading of 97 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

