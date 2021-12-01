Hastings: Murder hunt detectives find Alexandra Morgan’s car as searches continue to find her body

Police have not revealed where they found the 34-year-old’s white Mini Cooper. Dozens of officers, some in white forensic suits, are searching a rural area around Rock Lane, near Three Oaks, north of Hastings. Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, leading the murder investigation, said enquiries to locate Alexandra’s body “remain ongoing”. They are also carrying out searches in three other locations - one in the St Leonards area, another near Westfield, six miles north of Hastings, and one in Sevenoaks Weald, Kent.

Yesterday (November 30), a 40-year-old man appeared in court charged with Alexandra’s murder. Mark Brown, from Squirrel Close, St Leonards, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court. He was remanded in custody and is next expected to appear in court in February next year. A provisional trial date was set for May 9. Photographs showed him arriving at Lewes Crown Court, wearing a green and yellow prison boiler suit. He was wearing handcuffs, and was led out of the Serco prison van by two officers.

Mr Brown was charged with Alexandra’s murder shortly before midnight on Sunday (November 28), three days after being arrested in connection with her disappearance. Alexandra, from Sissinghurst, Kent, was last seen stopping to buy fuel in her Mini Cooper at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday 14 November. She has not been in contact with her family since.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “While a man has been charged, the investigation continues and we remain keen to hear from anyone who may have information which can assist with our enquiries.” He said residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the Hastings and St Leonards areas as enquiries continue.

Alexandra, the mother of two young children, was last seen wearing a green, quilted, knee-length coat, a black top and ripped blue jeans. She was also wearing knee-high black boots and a silver necklace. She is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build and brown, shoulder-length hair.

A 53-year-old man from Hastings who was arrested in connection with the case on Friday (November 26) has been released without charge.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kent Police on 101, quoting reference number 18-0280, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. They can also send information and share CCTV or dashcam footage that may be able to assist officers through the Major Incident Public Portal.

