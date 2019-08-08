Hastings pensioner who assaulted woman banned from Old Town pub

A local pensioner has been sentenced for assaulting a woman and causing damage to a charity box in a Hastings Old Town pub, according to a court document.

David Shields, 66, of Vicarage Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court.

The offence took place at George Street, Hastings, on May 3.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging candles, glasses and a charity box, belonging to the Albion pub, in George Street, and indicated a plea of guilty to using threatening behaviour toward a female, when prohibited from doing so by a court Sexual Prevention Order, on the same date.

The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

Magistrates also issued a restraining order and an order preventing him from entering the Albion pub.

See also: Man jailed for Hastings assaults in which pebbles and bottles were used as weapons

See also: Man sentenced for stalking woman and making threats in local pub