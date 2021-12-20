Hastings police continue search for missing woman Leah Ware

Leah Ware, who has been living in the Hastings area, is described as 5ft 6in tall, slim, with long black hair and blue eyes.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police told the Hastings Observer today (December 20): “We continue to search for Leah, and urge anyone who knows her personally or who has had any recent contact with her to please get in touch with us. We are investigating her movements over the last year but it is believed she has not had contact with friends or family within the last six months.”

In an earlier appeal on December 1, Chief Inspector Sarah Godley said: “We are increasingly concerned for Leah’s welfare. Leah, who has health issues and may not have access to her medication, has not been in touch with family and friends for some time and we are appealing for her, or anyone who knows her, to contact us so that we can establish her wellbeing.”

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Leah Ware. Picture: Sussex Police.