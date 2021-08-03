Hastings police find cannabis factory in drugs raid

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Harkness Drive on Wednesday, July 14 after receiving community intelligence that drug-related activity was taking place inside the property.

Police said when they arrived, two men were spotted fleeing from the address.

They were tracked using a police drone, and arrested in a nearby industrial estate on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled Class B drug and abstracting electricity.

Police said they found almost 60 cannabis plants during the drugs raid in Hastings. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210308-162029001

Police said the address was searched and 58 mature cannabis plants and 354 saplings were found inside. These were all seized and destroyed by police.

The two men were interviewed and have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sussex Police said another warrant was executed at a property in Chiltern Drive, Hastings, on Friday, July 23.

As officers entered the flat, an item was seen to be thrown from a window.

This was later recovered and found to be a carrier bag containing a brown powder suspected to be heroin.

Police said the flat was searched and further wraps of suspected Class A drugs were found, as well as cash and a machete.

A man and a woman were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled Class A drug – heroin.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police said the work forms part of Project Adder, which was launched earlier this year by the Home Office with the aim of tackling drug-related harm and reducing drug-related deaths in five key areas across the UK.

As one of those five areas, Hastings will benefit from a share of the £148 million investment in the scheme, which will run until March 31, 2023.