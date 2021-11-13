Police said a 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital with 'serious but non-life-threatening' injuries after a stabbing in Wellington Place on Saturday, October 30.

Officers arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Both were interviewed and have since been released on bail until later this month while the investigation continues, police said.

Officers investigating a stabbing in Hastings are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage of the incident.

In a renewed witness appeal, a police spokesperson said: "Officers were called around 5.25pm to a report of a 17-year-old boy being treated by ambulance paramedics for injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed weapon.

"Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage of the incident.