Sussex Police said officers attended the Admiral Steps on Nelson Road around 11pm on October 9, 2020 following reports a man had been stabbed in the leg.

He was treated at hospital before being discharged to recover at home, police said.

A spokesperson added: "Extensive enquiries have taken place since the assault, and officers have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the matter.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the incident. Photo: Sussex Police

"Anyone who recognises him, or who has any other information about what happened, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 47200174426.