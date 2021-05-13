Hastings street fight: police renew appeal for witnesses
Police have made an appeal for witnesses to a fight between two men in a Hastings street earlier this week to come forward.
At 9.45am on Tuesday (May 11) officers responded to reports of a fight between two men in Queens Road, Hastings, near the junction with Stone Street.
Two men aged 35 and 34, who are known to each other, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to each other and affray, according to police.
After receiving medical treatment they were interviewed and were both later released on police bail until June 8, police said, while enquiries continue.
Detective Constable Andy Smithson said: “This was a busy time of day in a main shopping street and we are sure many passers by will have seen something of what happened.
“If you can help in any way and have not yet contacted us please do so, either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 396 of 11/05.”
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.