Hastings street fight: police renew appeal for witnesses

At 9.45am on Tuesday (May 11) officers responded to reports of a fight between two men in Queens Road, Hastings, near the junction with Stone Street.

Two men aged 35 and 34, who are known to each other, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm to each other and affray, according to police.

After receiving medical treatment they were interviewed and were both later released on police bail until June 8, police said, while enquiries continue.

Picture: Wendy Pope SUS-211105-131952001

Detective Constable Andy Smithson said: “This was a busy time of day in a main shopping street and we are sure many passers by will have seen something of what happened.

“If you can help in any way and have not yet contacted us please do so, either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 396 of 11/05.”