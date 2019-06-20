Hastings teenager jailed for drug dealing

A 19-year-old Hastings man has been jailed for possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

Jake Wallace, unemployed, was arrested in October last year after police found a quantity of cannabis, cocaine and cash during a drugs warrant in West View, Hastings.

On June 12, Wallace appeared at Lewes Crown Court and admitted the offences.

Police said he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140. An order was made for the forfeiture and destruction of all drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall, of the Hastings police prevention team, said: “Once again we are showing that those supplying narcotics within the Hastings community will be targeted and brought before the courts.”

Police said officers are working to combat illegal drugs in Sussex under the ‘Fortress’ brand, launched to encompass all drug-harm reduction work.

Anyone with information about suspected illicit drug activity in their community can report details online or call 101, quoting Operation Fortress.

Alternatively details can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers or by phoning 0800 555 111.

