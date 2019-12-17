Hastings woman assaulted in her car by ‘unknown man’

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault on a driver in the Hastings area.

A woman had parked up in an unknown road, somewhere in Hastings or St Leonards, when an unknown man pulled open her door and assaulted her.

Police said the incident occurred between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday (December 14).

The victim, a local woman in her 20s, was able to shut the door and get away, before calling police.

Police said in the process of the door being shut, the suspect may have injured his hand.

He is described as white, possibly in his late 30s, around 6ft tall, of medium build, with stubble.

Police said he wore a grey zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1394 of 14/12.