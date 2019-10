A Hastings woman has been ordered to pay £450 after wrongful use of a Blue disabled badge

Kerri O’Hara, 32, of Whatlington Way, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using a Blue disabled parking badge at Pelham Street, Hastings, on May 16, with intent to deceive.

She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £350 in costs.

