Hastings woman guilty of being drunk in charge of young child

A Hastings woman has been convicted of being drunk in charge of a child and assaulting a police offer according to a court document.

Emily Brown, 28, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being drunk while having the charge of a child.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

The offence took place at St Leonards on January 6.

She also pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer, a further charge of assault, and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date.

The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £150 in compensation.

