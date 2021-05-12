Hastings woman jailed for spitting at police officer in Bexhill

Sevana Francais had been asked by staff the leave the Aldi store in London Road, Bexhill, after drinking gin and wine while in the shop on Thursday (May 6).

Police said the 46-year-old, of St Andrews Square, Hastings, was ‘clearly intoxicated’ and had not paid for the drinks.

When she refused to leave the shop, she became abusive towards staff and customers, police said.

A Hastings woman has been jailed for spitting at a police officer in Bexhill

Police were called and arrested Francais on suspicion of theft from a shop. She resisted arrest and as officers tried to put her in the rear of the police car, she spat in the face of one of the officers, according to police.

She was subsequently arrested and charged on suspicion of theft from a shop and assaulting an emergency worker.

Francais pleaded guilty when she appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 7).

On Wednesday (May 12), police said she was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment for the offence of assaulting an emergency worker and four weeks for theft from a shop to run concurrently.

Investigating officer, PC Daren Spalding, said: “Emergency workers should not have to put up with such behaviour. While this type of assault has always been particularly offensive, since the Covid 19 pandemic it is also very worrying for the victim.