Have you seen this bronze deer statue stolen from Northiam?

A ‘very large and incredibly heavy’ statue of a deer has been stolen from Northiam.

Rother Police said the 6ft bronze statue was stolen late on Saturday (January 26) or early Sunday (January 27) from a field in Northiam.

PCSO Daryl Holter said: “The statue is very large and incredibly heavy.

“If you saw or heard anything in connection with this please call us on 101 quoting reference 521 of 27/01. Thank you.”

