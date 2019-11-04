Heavy police presence in Bexhill last night

A heavy police presence was in Bexhill last night (Sunday) near the sailing club in De La Warr Parade.

Hastings Coastguard said at 10pm on Twitter that they were also in attendance to assist HM Coastguard with the incident.

Hastings Coastguard said, “01/11/19 The team was tasked to assist HM Coastguard - Bexhill with an incident in the Bexhill area. Stood down en route as the situation was resolved and further assistance from flank stations was not necessary.”

A passer-by said, “I was driving through Bexhill and saw five or six police cars parked on the seafront promenade.

“It was about 9.30pm when I drove past but the fact they had no sirens on maybe makes me think they’d been there for a while at this point. There was a big group of police officers stood on the promenade near the cars too.”

HM Coastguard and Sussex Police have been approached for comment.