Homeless man who caused disturbance in Hastings town centre had cocaine

A man who was drunk and disorderly was caught with cocaine in Hastings town centre twice within the space of a few weeks according to a court document.

Luke Whitehouse, 18, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Robertson Street, Hastings on April 20. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine on the same date. In addition he pleaded guilty to being in possession of quantities of cocaine and cannabis at Robertson Street, on May 5. He pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer on the same date.

He admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court, for threatening behaviour. He was fined a total of £252.

See also: Hastings man stole t-shirts worth nearly £200 from Marks and Spencer

See also: Cat suffers broken paw when people set traps in Hastings