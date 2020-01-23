Intruder breaks into East Sussex house while owner, 87, is at home

Police are appealing for witnesses after an 87-year-old man’s home was broken into while he was on the premises.

At 6.50pm on Monday, January 13, police received a report that a property in Main Street, Peasmarsh, had earlier been entered by an intruder who made an untidy search of several rooms and stole several pocket watches.

Police said the elderly owner, aged 87, was elsewhere on the premises at the time.

Despite local house-to-house calls, forensic checks and other enquiries, no suspects have yet been identified and the stolen items remain outstanding.

Anyone who may have information that could assist officers is asked to contact Sussex Police online (https://www.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1148 of 13/01.