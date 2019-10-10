Jempson’s shop targeted in attempted ram raid

Police are investigating an attempted ram raid at a Jempson’s shop.

At about 12.53am on Thursday (October 10), police received a report of a ram raid at the shop in Main Street, Northiam.

A light coloured 4x4 was used to cause significant damage to the front of the store, police said, before attempts were made – unsuccessfully – to steal a cash machine.

The suspects, believed to be four men all wearing hooded tops, baseball caps and gloves, then fled the scene empty handed, according to police.

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 49 of 10/10.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.