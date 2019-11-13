Jewellery stolen in Rye burglary

Police are seeking witnesses to an early evening burglary in Rye.

Between 7pm and 9pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 12) a house in New Winchelsea Road, Rye, was entered and a quantity of jewellery was stolen, including a gold engagement ring with a square diamond in the centre and with smaller diamonds around the outside.

Police stock image

Police said a large gold ‘keeper’ ring, rectangular in shape with ‘bobbles’ on it, and a long gold chain with a gold ingate casing on the end and with a Topaz stone set in it, were also stolen in the break-in.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between those times, or who is offered jewellery of this description, is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1252 of 12/11.