Katie Price in Hastings as verdict is given in alleged internet troll trial

Hastings Law Courts Hastings Magistrates' Court SUS-180703-104030001

The TV star appeared in the witness stand on Thursday morning (June 10) after a video, appearing to mock her and her son, was widely shared on social media in November 2020.

A man from Hastings was arrested on November 5 on suspicion of sharing the video, police said.

Philip Lewer, 52, was today cleared of sending by public communication network an offensive/indecent/obscene/menacing message, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed.

He had allegedly shared the video on to his Twitter after receiving it on WhatsApp.

Katie Price described today’s verdict as a ‘blow’.

She added: “Firstly I would like to thank Sussex Police for their hard work and efforts in bringing unacceptable online abuse to the court room today.

“It is unheard of for a stranger to walk down the street hurling racial or similar abuse at a complete stranger.

“The government needs to take urgent action to stop these faceless keyboard warriors from emotionally harming innocent and vulnerable people from the safety and comfort of their own home.

“Trolling and online abuse is unacceptable, Harvey’s Law and Track a Troll are steps towards the much needed regulation of online behaviour.

“I hope today’s case has shone a spotlight on the issues that need urgently addressing and that those found guilty of these actions will now be held accountable by law.

“Today’s outcome was indeed a blow and only drives me onwards to fight for what is right – for justice.”

Hastings Police said officers were made aware of the video, which was widely circulated on social media, at 8.40pm on November 4.

Police arrested Lewer, who does not appear in the video, approximately ten hours later.

Katie Price posted a video to her Instagram page on Wednesday morning as she made her way to Hastings Magistrates’ Court.

She appeared alongside her fiancé Carl Woods and both wore anti-trolling shirts as they made their way in to court.

After she was made aware of the video in November, Katie Price wrote: “Does anybody know these disgusting humans as I will be reporting to the police.