Knife crime in Sussex - controversial stop and search powers 'most effective' police tactic

Controversial stop and search powers are one of the ‘most effective’ ways to tackle knife crime, a senior officer has said.

Officers should have ‘real confidence’ to use stop and search when they have the right grounds, according to Deputy Chief Constable Jo Shiner.

Deputy Chief Constable Jo Shiner has backed the use of stop and search powers. Picture: PCC

Her backing of the divisive police power comes as the UK experiences a wave of high-profile knife crimes.

This week officers in Sussex have joined colleagues from across the country in a zero tolerance crackdown on knife carrying, called Op Sceptre.

Answering questions from police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne this afternoon, DCC Shiner said: “It’s really important that we use all of the tools that we have in relation to knives effectively.

“Stop and search is probably one of the most effective ones. We really encourage officers to use it.

“We do a lot of training, particularly of the new officers who are coming in now, around having real confidence to stop search people where they have the right grounds.

“And also what’s important is that we make sure we are stop searching the right people for the right reasons and there’s no bias.”

